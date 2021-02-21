Central Florida church organizing food giveaway for 1,000 families

A church in Seminole County will give away more food to those in need this week.

"Central Church" in Sanford is organizing its third food giveaway since the pandemic started nearly a year ago. 1,000 families will receive pre-packed boxes of fresh food containing meat, veggies, butter, milk, cheese, and fruit.

MORE NEWS: Deputies say women posing as 'fake grannies' trespassed after trying to get vaccine

If you or someone you know could use some help, the food drive will be held this Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Church in Sanford on State Road 46.

The drive-thru experience is open to anyone in the community.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.