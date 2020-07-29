Central Florida Chick-fil-A location offers offers free food for coins amid shortage

article

A Chick-fil-A in Central Florida is offering free food in exchange for coins as a shortage for them continues across the country.

The Chick-fil-A at 4450 West Vine Street in Kissimmee posted about the offer on Facebook.

They said that for every $10 in rolled coins, you will receive a free Chick-fil-A Original Chicken Sandwich coupon.

Any combination of rolled coins will reportedly be accepted. The offer will only go until the need for coins is met.

A Chick-fil-A in Virginia is also offering customers food vouchers in exchange for coins to avoid going cashless amid a nationwide coin shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

