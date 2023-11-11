Central Florida charity helps veterans with business ventures

One Central Florida charity helps veterans build their post-military careers by showing them through the process of starting their businesses.

Veterans Entrepreneurship Initiative is a charity based in Orlando. Its stated mission is "to empower and support veteran entrepreneurs through business guidance, education and mentorship."

Ricardo Garcia, a veteran of the United States Air Force, is one of the co-founders. Garcia said the charity helps veterans transition from service to entrepreneurship.

"For me, working with veterans and helping them launch and grow businesses, that's that new mission, right," Garcia said. "It's much bigger than me."

The idea started 10 years ago and VEI said online it has helped more than 300 veterans at all stages of business entrepreneurship. Garcia said the charity fosters military camaraderie.

"We want to let veterans know that there is a viable option to explore in entrepreneurship, right, and you could succeed because you're not alone," Garcia said.

Richard Rosado, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps credited VEI with helping his Central-Florida-based business grow.

"They are the true heroes when it comes to helping entrepreneurs set up their businesses and continue to be successful," Rosado said.

Rosado, known as "Chef Rich," owns 1PL8. It's a cooking club focused on healthy options.

Rosado said he turned his passion into a business post-service and still can't believe it.

"It's really a humbling experience for me," Rosado said. "Like, I don't think I've really wrapped my head around it."

The latest data from the Small Business Administration shows there are 1.9 million veteran-owned businesses in the United States. They employ 5.5 million people and generate $1.3 trillion in total sales.

Rosado said military skills are perfect for business entrepreneurship.

"You have that drive, you have that determination, you have that mindset, and I think those are the three biggest pieces," Rosado said. "Everything else, people can teach you."

Veterans Entrepreneurship Initiative offers its programs to veterans, transitioning military members, and National Guard members for free.

You can apply here. You can donate here.