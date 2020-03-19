Central Florida businesses get creative to attract customers

At the usually-packed East End Market in Orlando, business has shifted.

“Very luckily, we had these in place so we could do this,” explained Elizabeth Key, owner of Skyebird Juice Bar.

Not as many people are inside the building because vendors, like Key, have window walk-ups up and running.

“This way we could still be direct with the customers but keep that distance there,” she said.

In Winter Park, the city has helped put up new signs in front of restaurants. They designate five-minute parking to pick up food.

“We’ve always had to-go, we’ve always had carryout – but now we're really pushing it. We’re pushing it on social media. We’ve gone ahead and made new signs,” said Christine Marcano of Cocina 214, which is just off Park Ave.

Store owners are also working in overdrive to attract business.

“Just started 20 percent everything in the store sale which is something I’ve never done. We're just trying to generate enough income to make payroll,” said Craig DeLongy, owner of John Craig and Current in Winter Park.

The sidewalk sale along Park Avenue that was supposed to go along with the art festival, could help draw in some.

“There’s one thing for certain – that if we don’t have the sidewalk sale, we won’t sell any sidewalk sale merchandise,” DeLongy said.

Local spots are still open and hoping to ride out these uncertain times.

“I think everybody is kind of in the same boat right now. But we all just trying to make the best of the scenario, have fun, and just do what we can – and support each other most importantly,” Key said.

“We are trying our best but we can’t do it without the people of Orlando and Winter Park,” Marcano said.

