Central Florida bus driver rescues toddler found wandering in road

article

A Central Florida bus driver is being hailed a hero after rescuing a child that was found wandering in the road wearing only a diaper.

Brevard Public Schools says Renee Carpenter was driving her route in Canaveral Groves when she noticed the child wandering along the road "in just his diaper."

"She stopped her bus and she and her two IAs from Cocoa High put the child on the bus, dispatched called the police and the bus stayed with the child until the police arrived and took custody of the child," officials said.

MORE NEWS: Officers walk daughter of fallen Kissimmee officer to 1st day of kindergarten

They say the heroic act could have saved the kid's life.

"We are so thankful to have drivers who are attentive to the needs of all children in our community and not just those who ride our school buses."

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.