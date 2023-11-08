Central Florida animal shelter takes in nearly 200 dogs in a week, pleads for residents to adopt, foster

The Orange County Animal Shelter is reaching out to the community for help after taking in 200 dogs following their recent reopening.

The shelter said they originally stopped intakes due to the pneumovirus, but upon reopening was hit with a highly anticipated number of pet surrenders.

Over the last week, the shelter took in 158 dogs – with 40 being brought in on a single day.

As a way to help those struggling with pets, the shelter created a new intake diversion program to help those who are struggling to keep their pets.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Orange County Animal Shelter

The program offers resources such as pet food and vet care, but the program has not stopped dozens from surrendering their pets.

In November, the shelter said they are waiving adoption fees for pets who have already been spayed and neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

In a Facebook post, the shelter said:

"We ask our community to please, let the shelter be the absolute last resort. For strays. For surrenders. We ask that you make an effort to rehome them. We ask that if you find a dog, you make an effort to reunite it with its owner. We ask that you consider adoption. We ask that you open your heart and home to foster. We ask that you share our stories. Their stories."

The shelter said they are anticipating more surrenders and are asking residents to either adopt or foster a pet.