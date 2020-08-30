Central Florida activists look to meet with Orlando Magic to talk about social injustices

Central Florida activists say they are looking to talk to the Orlando Magic Organization about the social injustices they are seeing in the city they play for.

Miles Mulrain with the nonprofit 'Let Your Voice Be Heard' has been organizing protests to demand justice for Salaythis Melvin over the past three weeks. The 22-year-old was shot in the back and killed outside of the Florida Mall on August 7.

"This is a time of reckoning for our communities," Mulrain said. "Especially our community of color."

Mulrain now has his eyes set on the court as he is looking to meet with the Orlando Magic to educate them on what they're seeing in the city. He explained that it helps "just giving them information to see how we can come together and reach more people who are trying to make a change."

Let Your Voice Be Heard has spoken with the team in the past. The Orlando Magic told FOX 35 that they talked to them about social justice in general but not specifically about Melvin's case. Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford said that "we are working with a number of people in the community in different areas."

Coaches and players met with Orange County Sheriff John Mina when the sports world came to a halt last week after a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times.

Clifford added that "It was productive and I think the players got a lot of out it and like I said we will be doing more of that in the future."

Magic Guard Michael Carter-Williams tweeted, "Salaythis Melvin deserves justice!"

Carter-Williams also said "we are involved. We want to make a serious change and it starts in your backyard so we’re doing everything we can to help the city of Orlando."

Mulrain said that platform is something Let Your Voice Be Heard just doesn't have.

"Growing up as a child I don’t remember athletes taking a stance on social issues or use the power of their voice to shed light on," Mulrain said. "It’s very important that those voices are used and they help people like us on the ground who are trying to elevate these stories that aren’t being seen."

The Magic has not confirmed that they are meeting with the group yet. However, they do actively work with them and other organizations in the community, including the Florida Restoration Rights Coalition, Central Florida African-American Chamber of Commerce, and Central Florida Urban League.

