Cell service providers acknowledge issues in aftermath of Hurricane Milton

Cell phone users across Florida have complained of network slowdowns or outages in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Here is what we know about the status of the "big three" cell phone networks in the state after the storm.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile confirmed issues with its cellular network in several areas.

"Our network held up well for the most part but with this level of storm there are sites down in several areas including Tampa, Jacksonville, Miami, and Orlando, among others," according to a release from T-Mobile. "This may be impacting service for customers in those areas."

T-Mobile said it will have crews assess damage and begin repairs "where they are able to do so."

Power outages are also causing challenges for their network sites, the statement said.

Verizon

On Thursday morning Verizon confirmed network impacts along Florida's coastline from Hernando County to Collier County, as well as Polk, Volusia, and St. Lucie counties.

"The fiber infrastructure, needed to carry data traffic from cell sites to the core command centers of the network, was damaged in some areas with a number of cuts from the high winds, debris, and flooding caused by the storm," Verizon's update reads. "Teams are evaluating alternate connections to bring those sites back online and will then begin aggressively deploying temporary satellite network assets."

As of Thursday afternoon, Verizon said it is mobilizing a crisis response team to help federal, state, and local public safety agencies by setting up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi potshots, charging stations, and other devices, and boosting network speed.

Verizon said it staged "an extensive fleet of portable network assets" ahead of the storm.

AT&T

AT&T acknowledged impacts to wireless and wireline networks in communities affected by Hurricane Milton but did not specify particular areas where issues were being felt.

In an update posted online, AT&T said it placed generators at critical cell sites and made other preparations in the days leading up to the storm.

Satellite messaging

With Apple's iOS 18 update, iPhone 14 models and later can now use Emergency SOS via satellite to contact emergency services in case of a cell or Wi-Fi outage.

This feature also integrates with iMessage, allowing you to send basic texts to emergency contacts or family members if they also have iOS 18 installed.

Read more about how to use that feature here.

