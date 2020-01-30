Celebration man accused of killing family formally charged, court records show

article

A Celebration man accused of killing his entire family has been formally charged with multiple counts of murder, court records show.

According to court records filed on Wednesday, 44-year-old Anthony Todt has formally been charged with four counts of Second Degree Murder. State Attorney Aramis Ayala is the prosecutor for this case.

Todt was arrested on January 13 after deputies found the bodies of his wife, Megan Todt, and their three children wrapped in blankets in the master bedroom. The medical examiner's report found that Megan and two of the children suffered from stab wounds, while the youngest child did not.

Federal agents said that prior to Todt's arrest, they were investigating him for health care fraud. They said that he had billed thousands of dollars' worth of fake physical therapy sessions to Medicaid and private insurers to fund a lifestyle beyond his means.

Reports came in after Todt's arrest stating that Todt had actually witnessed his father attempt to have his own mother murdered about 40 years ago in Connecticut. His mother survived the attack and his father was convicted.

