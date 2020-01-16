Feds: Man accused of killing wife, 3 children in Celebration was under investigation for health care fraud

article

A Celebration man who the Sheriff said confessed to killing his wife and three children was being investigated for health care fraud, federal agents said.

The Osceola County Sheriff said that after speaking with concerned family in Connecticut, deputies discovered their bodies at the family's Celebration home on Monday. Detectives believe that the family was killed in late December. Anthony Todt, 44, has been arrested for their murders.

FOX 35 News obtained a 36-page affidavit on Thursday. It outlined the case that federal agents were building against Anthony Todt prior to the alleged murder. Agents said that Todt had billed thousands of dollars' worth of fake physical therapy sessions to Medicaid and private insurers to fund a lifestyle beyond his means.

The document described the interviews federal agents had with patients. They asked specifically about the dates and times they visited his clinics in Connecticut, often finding out that none of those visits had actually happened, even though Todt was allegedly submitting bills for them. He would even charge them for weekend services, despite his office being closed on weekends. They also discovered that Todt was submitting bills on behalf of people who had stopped being his patients.

When confronted with this evidence, one of Todt's patients stated "That's fraud. They're taking advantage of the system."

The affidavit also said that Todt was in debt, as he reportedly owed more than $6,000 in rent on his Connecticut offices.

In addition, agents previously raided Todt's Connecticut offices in November and interviewed him. They said that "when specifically asked if he routinely billed for services that he didn't provide, Todt replied 'yes.'" Todt apparently had taken out thousands of dollars' worth of personal loans and "when asked if he was living above his means, Todt replied 'That's the best way to put it.'"

