Parents pick up laptops, hotspots from Celebration school for remote learning

Parents lined up to get laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots at Celebration's K-8 school on Wednesday.

Classes are online-only for the rest of the week because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

"We are picking up all the devices to get internet classes," one parent in line said. "It's scary."

Of the school's 1,600 students, 81 have tested positive for COVID-19 and 326 more have had to quarantine since August 9th. Among the staff, 15 have tested positive, and 22 have had to quarantine.

While everyone wants children safe, many parents are having to change their schedules to accommodate the move.

"I need to take off for a couple of days this week," a parent told FOX 35. "We don't know exactly, from next week onwards, whether school will start. But I don't think it will start because everywhere the delta variant is going up."

The school district said on Thursday and Friday, they will offer drive-through COVID testing for students and their families if they need it. School breakfasts and lunches will also be available for curbside takeaway during this time. The person getting it has to show a student ID to pick the meals up.

