CDC recommends all schools continue to use masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends that all schools should continue to require masks for the rest of the academic year.

According to FOX News, the CDC said in its latest guidance that all kindergarten through grade 12 schools "should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing."

This comes after the agency announced earlier this week that fully vaccinated people can go without masks indoors and outdoors.

Also, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CDC approved the temporary use of the Pfizer vaccine in younger kids, ages 12 to 15, earlier this week.

