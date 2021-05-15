PHOTOS: Guests walk through Disney, Universal without masks for 1st time in over a year

For the first time in more than a year, visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando were able to walk around the theme parks without having to wear face masks.

On Friday, the theme parks updated their face covering policies, easing COVID-19 pandemic rules.

WDW News Today shared photos with FOX 35 News of guests walking up Main Street at the Magic Kingdom on Saturday, the first day that they were no longer required to wear masks in most outdoor areas. While many people didn't wear a face covering, there were others that still chose to keep them on.

Courtesy: WDW News Today

"Starting May 15, face coverings for guests will be optional in outdoor common areas at Walt Disney World Resort," Disney said in a statement sent to FOX 35 News, "with the exception that guests must wear face coverings from the entrances at all attractions, theaters or transportation and throughout those experiences..".

RELATED: Masks no longer required in most outdoor areas at Disney, Universal

Courtesy: WDW News Today

Courtesy: WDW News Today

Social distancing rules are still in place. Signs in the park have been updated to remind guests that masks are still required 'at ALL attractions and indoor locations."

RELATED: Disney World announces new after-hours 'BOO BASH' Halloween event

At Universal Orlando on Saturday, the scene was similar: some guests chose to lose the masks while others kept them on.

Photos shared by Universal Parks News Today showed the new signs stating that face coverings are required indoors and on attractions, but no longer required outdoors. Team members are reportedly still required to wear them whether they are inside or outside.

Courtesy: Universal Parks News Today

Courtesy: Universal Parks News Today

Courtesy: Universal Parks News Today

"The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority,," read a statement sent to FOX 35 News from Universal. "Based on guidance from local government and health officials, effective Saturday, May 15, face coverings for guests are no longer mandatory when outdoors at Universal Orlando."

RELATED: FOX 35 gets inside Jurassic World's VelociCoaster at Universal's Islands of Adventure

Guests are still expected to bring a face covering with them for their visit.

At SeaWorld, officials say the park is ‘mask optional’ for fully vaccinated guests.

Theme parks say they are basing the changes on guidance from local government and health officials.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest theme park updates.