Caught on camera: Jewelry salesman robbed outside Florida hotel, $200,000 in jewelry stolen

Belle Isle Police said a jewelry salesman and his girlfriend were targeted outside a Florida hotel in broad daylight in April and robbed of nearly $200,000 in jewelry. And it was all caught on surveillance video.

The video shows the salesman and a woman walking to their vehicle in the parking lot of the Wyndham Garden Hotel on April 22. They open the trunk and then moments later, a black vehicle pulls up behind them and three people get out and attack them, the video shows.

It takes seconds. In the end, a suitcase with some $200,000 worth of rings, watches, necklaces, and jewelry is gone.

"Shaken up about the whole situation, for sure," said Belle Isle Police Sgt. Vinny Ferraiuolo. He said both the man and the woman were pushed to the ground.

There is a lot of screaming in the video. The woman manages to get away and runs back to the hotel for help.

Police said the suspect vehicle was at the hotel for about 15 minutes and all three suspects wore masks during the heist. The vehicle was found abandoned nearby with no tags. But, police said they were able to pull fingerprints from it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Belle Isle Police at 407-836-4357.