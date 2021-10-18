Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis makes 1st public appearance since breast cancer diagnosis

Florida's First Lady was greeted with a standing ovation when she walked into a private dinner on Saturday.

Casey DeSantis surprised guests at the Hernando County Republican Party Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner.

Exclusive Fox News video shows the crowd break into applause, as she walked onto the stage and embraced Governor Ron DeSantis.

"I think there's a lot that we can be upset about, that we can be sad about," Casey Desantis said. "But I'll tell you one thing is for sure, I'm sure as hell not giving up."

It was her first public appearance since the Governor announced her diagnosis earlier this month.

Married since 2010, Casey and Ron DeSantis are the parents of four-year-old Madison, three-year-old Mason, and 18-month-old Mamie, who was the first baby born in the Florida Governor's Mansion in more than half a century.

