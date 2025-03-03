Casey Anthony joins TikTok, Substack to 'advocate' for self, daughter, Caylee Anthony

article

The Brief Casey Anthony, the Florida mom acquitted in the disappearance and death of her daughter, Caylee, has joined TikTok and SubStack. Casey, in a 3-minute video posted to TikTok, said she was going to "advocate" for herself, her late daughter, and offer resources to private citizens possibly involved in the legal system. She described herself as a "legal advocate," "researcher," "proponent for the LGBTQ community…and women's rights."



Casey Anthony, the Florida mom accused – and acquitted – in the disappearance and death of her daughter, Caylee Anthony, seemingly joined TikTok and Susbstack over the weekend. Anthony, in her video, said she was going to now "advocate" for herself and her late daughter – the beginning of a "series" to provide tips and resources to private citizens.

Caylee's disappearance and death in 2008 – and Anthony's subsequent trial and acquittal in 2011 – drew interest across America and internationally, and infamously made Casey, Caylee, and her parents, George and Cindy Anthony, and the prosecution and defense teams, household names.

Casey Anthony: Let me ‘reintroduce myself’ to you

What they're saying:

"For those of you who don't know, my name is Casey Anthony. My daughter is Caylee Anthony. My parents are George and Cindy Anthony. This is not about them. This is not in response to anything they've said or done," Casey said in a 3-minute video posted Saturday, March 1, 2025, to TikTok under the account, @caseyanthony_substack.

"This is for me to begin to reintroduce myself. I'm doing this both personally for me and in a professional capacity."

Casey Anthony: ‘I am a legal advocate’

What they're saying:

"This is my first of probably many recordings on a series I am starting," Anthony said in the video.

"I am a legal advocate. I am a researcher. I have been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it's necessary if I'm going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter," she said.

"My goal is to continue to help give a voice to people. To give people tools and resources that they can utilize so they actually know where they can turn to."

"As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for our legal community, women's rights, I feel that it's important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008," she said in the video.

Who is Casey Anthony?

Casey Anthony was infamously acquitted in the 2008 disappearance and death of her daughter, Caylee Anthony. The made-for-TV trial brought national news media and interest to the Orange County Courthouse, where internet trial watchers, local trial watchers, TV commentators, and those involved in the case were put at odds – speculating, scrutinizing – nearly every moment.

Since the trial, Anthony has kept a relatively low profile, appearing in at least one documentary: "Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies." The Associated Press reported previously that Anthony went to work for someone who was on her legal team, and in 2021, records showed she expressed interest in opening her own private investigation business.

The case has since put Casey seemingly at odds with her parents, George and Cindy, who have discussed the case in various TV series or documentaries.

How much is it to join Casey Anthony's Substack?

As of noon on Monday, March 3, Casey Anthony had a little over 700 subscribers. The cost is $10 a month or $100 a year, offering a slight discount per month, according to her Substack platform.

"It has been more than 16 years since my name became a household one. Everyone seems to have an opinion - about me, and about my life. I am an advocate, a researcher. These are my words, this is my REAL life. - CA," read a summary on her Substack.

Anthony's first post on Substack was on Feb, 5 – and has posted various writings or re-shared articles and websites since then.

From the FOX 35 archives: Jury delivers verdict in Florida v. Casey Anthony

Casey Anthony Trial Timeline

Timeline:

July 2008: Cindy Anthony reports Caylee Anthony, 2, her granddaughter, missing after reportedly not seeing her for a month.

October 2008: Casey Anthony indicted on first-degree murder in the alleged death of Caylee, among other charges

December 2008: Caylee Anthony's skeletal remains found in woods near grandparents' home

July 2011: Jury finds Casey Anthony not guilty of first-degree murder of daughter, Caylee; guilty on 2 counts of providing false info to a law enforcement officer. The jury reportedly deliberated for roughly 11 hours.