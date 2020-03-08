Cases of coronavirus in Florida up to 18, including 1 in Central Florida, health officials say

Several news cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, have been announced in Florida, health officials say.

The latest case was reported out of Broward County on Sunday. The Florida Department of Health said that the patient is a 67-year-old man who is currently in isolation. This is the third case for Broward County.

On Saturday, three new presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus were identified. One is in Manatee County and the person is reportedly isolated and being appropriately cared for. Another was reported in Okaloosa County. The patient, identified as a 61-year-old woman, has a recent history of travel and is isolated currently. The third patient is in Volusia County and is a 66-year-old woman and also has a recent history of travel.

The patient in Volusia County is Central Florida's first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus. If the CDC confirms she is positive for COVID-19, then the Florida Department of Health said that they will track down anyone she may have come in contact with to help minimize the spread of the virus. She will then be quarantined until she is clear.

As of Sunday morning, there are 18 positive cases of COVID-19 tied to Florida. The Florida Department of Health says that 12 of those are Florida residents, five of those are Florida residents in other states or countries, and one is a non-Florida resident in Florida. 280 others are currently being monitored for the virus.

There have been two deaths so far in Florida due to the coronavirus. Both were in their 70s with underlying health conditions.

China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy are CDC areas of concern for coronavirus. The Florida Department of Health also said that anyone who has traveled on a river cruise in Egypt from February 4th through the 18th should self-isolate for at least 14 days. 40 passengers of the cruise tested positive for COVID-19, including two in Florida. In addition, the U.S. State Department is now asking American citizens, especially those with underlying conditions, to not travel on cruise ships.

Florida Governor DeSantis has activated a Level II to coordinate the state's response to COVID-19. He asks that critical support be provided to the Florida Department of Health and county health departments.

“I have directed the Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to ensure our state has all the necessary resources engaged as we respond to COVID-19,” said Governor DeSantis. “It is critical that we proactively coordinate all state resources to mitigate the threat and contain COVID-19. I urge all Floridians to take necessary precautions and follow hygiene guidelines issued by the Surgeon General and Florida Department of Health.”

The symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms sometimes don’t show for two to 14 days after infection.

To prevent exposure, avoid contact with people who are sick. Health officials advise that you also regularly and effectively wash your hands, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, cover sneezes and coughs with tissues, and stay home if you are sick.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have. It may also be beneficial to wear a face mask prior to an appointment. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be.

If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

