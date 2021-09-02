Case of 'river rage' on St. Johns River caught on camera

Two people were hurt in a shootout on the St. Johns River.

A new video of a body camera worn by a deputy has been released and shows quick teamwork as that deputy rushes to assist the victims on the river near Astor.

The shooting started with an argument between people on a boat and some riders on the jet skis, according to investigators.

Deputy Wes Blum was one of many units from the sheriff's offices of Volusia and Lake counties to respond. They were joined by officers with the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The two shooting victims sustained life-threatening gunshot injuries in the incident, according to investigators.

Deputy Blum and a witness with medic training quickly rendered aid. This victim was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he was listed in critical but stable condition and survived, in large part, due to the immediate treatment he received on the scene, the Volusia County Sherif Mike Chitwood said.

The sheriff will be presenting the deputy and witness with life-saving awards in recognition of their actions.

All units from Volusia, Lake, and FWC who responded to this call will also be recognized for their quick response and coordinated effort, the sheriff added.

Three suspects were taken into custody, one of whom was transported to AdventHealth DeLand due to a medical episode.

