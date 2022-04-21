Cargo ship collides with Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas ship in Bahamas

article

A cargo ship collided with Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas cruise ship on Wednesday while the ship was docked in The Bahamas, the cruise line said.

The cruise line was docked at Freeport in The Bahamas when the collision happened, a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean International said in a statement.

No one was hurt and the cruise ship suffered "minimal" damage, the cruise line said. The ship will continue with its planned itinerary.