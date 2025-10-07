Caregiver recovering after dog mauling in Cocoa faces long road to healing

The Brief A Brevard County caregiver is recovering months after a dog mauled her while on the job. Norma Hodgdon suffered severe facial and arm injuries and can no longer work. Doctors say it could take a year to know if she’ll need more surgery.



A Brevard County caregiver is still recovering months after she was mauled by a dog while caring for a patient at their home.

Doctors say it could take a year to know if she’ll need more surgery.

What we know:

In May of this year, Norma Hodgdon suffered severe injuries to her face, arm, and leg, requiring multiple surgeries at Holmes Regional Medical Center. The dog’s owner was cited twice, and the animal was euthanized after the attack.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about whether the dog had a history of aggression or if the owner faces further penalties. It’s also unclear whether Hodgdon will regain full use of her arm or require more reconstructive surgery, which doctors say could take up to a year to determine.

The backstory:

Hodgdon, a longtime caregiver, was working inside a patient’s Cocoa home when the dog suddenly lunged and latched onto her face. The attack left her permanently scarred and with lingering nerve damage. Once an animal lover, she now carries mace and avoids large dogs.

"First I felt the breath and then—oomph—and I went like that, ‘Oh my God, what just happened?’" Hodgdon said, describing the moment of the attack. "He took my face. He took it," she recalled.

"You could cut my arm off, and I wouldn’t feel it," she added, describing the lingering numbness.

"I love dogs, cats—you name it. We used to have a pet squirrel. But now I don’t want to be near a big dog."