A driver was cited after crashing a Toyota into a Pine Hills home, injuring a man inside.

It happened Friday afternoon in the 3200 block of Bon Air Drive.

The unidentified driver tells The News Station, he lost control and crashed into the home.

The crashed caused major damage to the front porch and bedroom of the home.

A man and his children were inside the home at the time of the crash.

The man sustained minor injuries.