Car crashes into Orlando 7-Eleven, injuring employee, pedestrian: police

By Dani Medina
Published  April 19, 2024 11:22am EDT
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian and 7-Eleven employee were injured in a crash Friday morning after a vehicle plowed into the building on Orange Blossom Trail, according to police. 

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 5570 North Orange Blossom Trail. 

The vehicle crashed into the front of the store, hitting a pedestrian in front of the store and an employee inside, a spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department said. 

The pedestrian is in stable condition at a local hospital, while the employee sustained minor injury. 

This is a developing story. 