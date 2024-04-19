Car crashes into Orlando 7-Eleven, injuring employee, pedestrian: police

Stream FOX 35 News:

A pedestrian and 7-Eleven employee were injured in a crash Friday morning after a vehicle plowed into the building on Orange Blossom Trail, according to police.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 5570 North Orange Blossom Trail.

The vehicle crashed into the front of the store, hitting a pedestrian in front of the store and an employee inside, a spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department said.

The pedestrian is in stable condition at a local hospital, while the employee sustained minor injury.

This is a developing story.