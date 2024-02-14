Car crashes into Ocala kitchen while family inside home

Marion County Fire Rescue says a family was inside their home when a driver crashed through their house and into the kitchen Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 4400 block of Northwest 78th Avenue, near the Ocala National Golf Club.

Crews responded to the scene a little after 8 pm. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The people inside the home were not hurt.

While no one was seriously hurt, James Lucas, who is the Public Information Officer for Marion County Fire Rescue, says the family was understandably shaken up over the incident.

MORE HEADLINES:

"We're there to bring the calm to the chaos for the person involved as well as the family that's inside the house," Lucas said.

Fire rescue says a medical issue may have caused the driver to lose control, but the official cause is still under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Crews cut power to the home immediately following the crash, making it unlivable.

Three people who were living inside were forced to stay with friends for the time being.