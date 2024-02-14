Couples married for decades renew vows at Brevard Zoo on Valentine’s Day

More than 20 couples that have been married for more than 25 years – some more than 60 years – gathered at the Brevard Zoo to renew their wedding vows this Valentine’s Day.

Bob and Marleen "Goldie" Goldstein are taking their third walk down the aisle together to renew their vows in front of giraffes, zebras, and other wildlife.

As for what they were prepared to say about their vows, Goldie said, "In 55 years, we’ve said it all. It’s already been said. There’s always more adventure and more good times."

At the All You Need is Love Senior Life Expo, couples enjoyed music, free Valentine's gifts, and the company of other loving couples.

Betty and Arthur Bartol have been married for more than 63 years.

As they renewed their wedding vows this Valentine’s Day, they shared their secret to a long and happy marriage.

"Four marriage counselors," Betty Bartol said.

She said that’s how her husband learned to say, "Yes, dear."

"You have to work at it," she said. "You do. You don’t always come out on top. You really don’t."

"But it helps to be married to a wonderful woman," her husband Arthur chimed in.

The couple said their partners are their best friends.

As for their advice for other newly married or about-to-be married couples, Marleen said, "It’s a two by two world, as you can see with the animals. Just do it. If you’re thinking about it – do it."