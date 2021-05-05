Car crash in Orange County sends children to hospital

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Orange County involving an infant and two young children.

Troopers said the family was visiting Orlando on vacation at Walt Disney World Resort. The infant is said to be approximately four months old and the two other children are between the ages of seven and nine, according to investigators. It was not immediately known how many adults were involved in the crash.

The Johnson family tells FOX 35 News that they were here for a family gathering and were just minutes from the airport — to head home — when the crash occurred along Daetwyler and Jetport drives.

"It was bad, it was bad. She the lady, she was unconscious; they were trying to get her conscious. My niece was bleeding out her ear. Her momma was slumped over, and then it was just bad," explained Audrey Johnson, a witness and relative.

The baby is being treated at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. The family is crediting the car seat for saving the infant's life.

"It was heartbreaking, you know, but it was a good thing that everyone is okay and everyone survived and everything turned out okay," said John Johnson, another family member who witnessed the crash.

Other family members are being treated for their injuries. FHP has yet to determine if any charges will be filed.