Car, apartment shot at in Orlando neighborhood, police say

By
Published  August 28, 2024 3:34pm EDT
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting in a neighborhood in Orlando on Wednesday afternoon. 

Police responded to East Muriel Street and South Ferncreek Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. and found a car and an apartment that were shot at. A FOX 35 crew was at the scene on Wednesday afternoon, where investigators were looking into a blue BMW with one of its windows apparently shattered. 

No injuries have been reported. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

No other details have been released at this time.  

This is a developing story. 

