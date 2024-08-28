Car, apartment shot at in Orlando neighborhood, police say

Stream FOX 35:

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting in a neighborhood in Orlando on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to East Muriel Street and South Ferncreek Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. and found a car and an apartment that were shot at. A FOX 35 crew was at the scene on Wednesday afternoon, where investigators were looking into a blue BMW with one of its windows apparently shattered.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

