Car, apartment shot at in Orlando neighborhood, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting in a neighborhood in Orlando on Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to East Muriel Street and South Ferncreek Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. and found a car and an apartment that were shot at. A FOX 35 crew was at the scene on Wednesday afternoon, where investigators were looking into a blue BMW with one of its windows apparently shattered.
No injuries have been reported.
The investigation remains ongoing.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story.
