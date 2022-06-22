Camera catches vandals placing explosive in mailbox, Florida homeowner says





Homeowners said they manage to catch a dangerous case of vandalism on camera. They said someone planted an explosive in their mailbox, then drove off. Watch a live report on FOX 35 News at 10 p.m. in video player above.

From a front-door camera, it appears that a car is driving off and the mailbox starts lighting before an explosion.

The Mitchells thought it was a gunshot until they saw the mailbox the next morning. The bottom is just completely separated from the main part -- their mailbox was obliterated. The designs made by their daughter were also blown off, with orange powder lining the inside.

They learned that other neighbors dealt with the same thing that night. One explosion went off outside their window, then another in a dumpster.

"Someone’s being stupid," said Libby Mitchell. "I don’t wanna say that it’s kids, because you don’t know if it’s kids. It’s someone not seeing the bigger picture that is there."

Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating the incident. In the meantime, the family has replaced the mailbox and is glad that is the only thing that was damaged.

"If they hadn’t driven away far enough, they'd [the explosives] have gone into the car and hurt them or whatever, but it’s not just a harmless prank," Mitchell added.