Florida police looking to help reunite dog rescued from pond with its owner

article

The Tavares Police Department wants to reunite a dog to its owner after it was rescued from a pond in Central Florida.

The dog was found swimming in Lake Eustis and was rescued by bystanders, police said in a Facebook post.

According to the post shared on Saturday night, the dog was being housed at the police department until an animal control officer claimed the dog Sunday morning and checked for a microchip.

Police purposely did not release the sex of the dog "in case some not so honest people try to claim," the post stated.

If you are the dog's owner, or know the dog's owner, you're asked to call the police department's non-emergency line at 352-343-2101.