Bystander helps Florida deputies tackle escaped suspect after violent struggle outside hospital

'I’m like, ‘Do you want me to help?’ and they say ‘Yeah!’"

What we know:

Ricky Pyne, a professional poker player from Central Florida, became an unexpected participant in a violent police takedown outside South Seminole Hospital.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Pyne helped restrain Pedro Rivera, a man who escaped custody during a transport operation. Rivera had been arrested earlier in an undercover prostitution sting but reportedly became combative, biting officers and slipping out of handcuffs at the hospital.

The altercation escalated quickly. Rivera is accused of assaulting officers, grabbing a taser, and attempting to use it before Pyne intervened. Thanks to the combined efforts of Pyne and responding officers, Rivera was eventually restrained and returned to custody. He now faces 18 charges, including battery on law enforcement and escape from custody.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not detailed how Rivera managed to slip out of his handcuffs or whether proper restraints and protocols were followed during his hospital transport. The conditions of the injured officers — both of whom were taken to the hospital — haven’t been publicly disclosed.

The backstory:

The incident traces back to Rivera’s arrest during an undercover prostitution sting by Seminole County deputies. During the initial arrest, deputies say Rivera fought back, bit detectives, and was tased multiple times, prompting the need for medical evaluation before jail booking.

While at South Seminole Hospital, Altamonte Springs Police took over his supervision. That’s when, investigators say, Rivera slipped his cuffs, assaulted officers again, and attempted to flee the facility. It was during this escape attempt that Pyne, on his routine walk while his son practiced basketball, encountered the chaos.

What they're saying:

"Heard 'Freeze, freeze, freeze!'" Pyne said.

He recalled the moment he chose to intervene.

"I leaned in, and I’m like, ‘Do you want me to help?’ and they say ‘Yeah!’"

He explained his thought process.

"I’m twice the size of this person — so I jumped in and used my weight and tried to de-escalate."

Another officer eventually arrived, and they all worked together to handcuff Rivera.



"We get one arm in handcuff… pull the other arm get the handcuff in," said Pyne.

Reflecting on what he witnessed, Pyne added, "Watching two women get beat up — not a good feeling. Felt worse if I didn’t do anything and something happened."

On the legal front, a retired judge weighed in, telling reporters.

"If an officer needs help during an arrest and someone is willing to give it… that is legal."

