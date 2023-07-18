Florida detectives investigate string of alleged robberies through Facebook Marketplace: police

Thinking of buying from Facebook Marketplace? You might want to think twice as Florida detectives investigate robberies stemming from this platform.

Orlando Police Department detectives are currently investigating a series of thefts coming from Facebook Marketplace.

In a post, officials said they believe there could be more victims than what have already been reported.

Detectives warn that the ads on the app can be listed for dirt bikes, video game consoles, or four-wheelers for sale.

Police advise that if you or someone you may know was a victim of a robbery after completing a Facebook Marketplace transaction anytime this year to contact OPD at 321-235-5300.

The Orlando Police Department Headquarters on South St. is considered a safe place for online sale exchanges. You can use the "E-commerce Exchange Zones" in their parking lot.

These spaces are monitored by law enforcement.