17-year-old arrested in shooting that left 1 dead, deputies say

Florida deputies arrested a fourth and final suspect in a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Pine Hills last year.

Orange County deputies arrested a 17-year-old on a charge of facing first-degree murder, authorities said in a statement Tuesday.

On October 22, 2022, deputies responded to a call around 7:45 p.m. about a car crash that happened at the 6700 block of Stardust Lane.

While inspecting the vehicle, deputies found 18-year-old Jessiah Pharrell Boyd who had been shot. Boyd was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Since then, they arrested three others: Demetrius King, 21, Jaylee Palomino Ramirez, 19, and a 16-year-old.

Pictured Left: Demetrius King, Pictured Right: Jaylee Palmino Ramirez Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office

RELATED STORIES:

No other details regarding the case have been released.