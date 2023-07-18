Rabies alert issued in Marion County after 3 raccoons test positive

A rabies alert has been issued in Marion County after three raccoons tested positive for the disease, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday.

Marion County residents are urged to be aware that rabies is active near them in the following areas:

Silver Springs: north of CR-314, south of Gores Landing, east of Northeast 147 Avenue Road and west of CR-314A

Fellowship: north of CR-328, south of CR-464B, east of Northwest 150 Avenue and west of Northwest 110 Avenue

Blitchton: north of SR-326, south of Northwest 110 Street, east of U.S. 27 and west of CR-225

Animals with rabies can infect other animals that have not gotten a rabies shot, officials said. That includes domestic animals who aren't vaccinated and other wild animal populations.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Marion County at 352-629-0137. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek immediate veterinary assistance and contact Marion County Animal Services at 352-671-8727.

What is rabies?

Rabies is a disease that affects the nervous system and is fatal to humans and warm-blooded animals, according to the Florida Department of Health.

How to treat rabies

The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.

Immediate treatment after exposure can protect an exposed person to rabies.

How to prevent exposure to rabies

The Florida Department of Health issued the following safety tips when it comes to rabies: