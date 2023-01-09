Business recovery center opening in Volusia County for residents impacted by hurricanes

Those impacted by Hurricanes Ian or Nicole may apply for a low-interest long-term disaster assistance loan to assist with recovery on Monday.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is opening a business recovery center at the Daytona Beach Regional Library on Jackie Robinson Parkway. At the center, homeowners, renters, business owners, homeowners associations and most private nonprofit organizations impacted by the storms will receive help with applying for assistance – money that will be needed for places with significant damage.

It will be open Monday, Jan. 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The hours will then change to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The SBA is offering a physical property damage loan, as well as an economic injury loan. The economic injury loan, however, is only available to businesses and most private nonprofit organizations.

Before being able to apply for the loan, an applicant must register with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Residents who had physical property damage must apply by Jan. 12 for Hurricane Ian and by Feb. 13 for Hurricane Nicole.

Residents can visit the agency's website to start the application process.

They can also call 1-800-621-3362.