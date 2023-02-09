Busch Gardens' Serengeti Flyer swing ride to open this month in Tampa Bay

Florida thrill-seekers: get ready to fly!

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced that its highly anticipated swing ride – the Serengeti Flyer – will open on Feb. 27. Good news for annual passholders: you'll get to soar first on Feb. 24.

According to the theme park, Serengeti Flyer will be the tallest and fastest ride of its kind.

"With each swing, riders will soar higher and higher above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain while experiencing multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward the Earth," the website said.

MORE THEME PARK NEWS: Get unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica theme parks with new annual pass deal

Twin dueling arms will soar progressively higher reaching speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride’s peak. Guests will be seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas, which will allow 40 guests to ride at once.

Credit: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Credit: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

"Serengeti Flyer’s thrilling ride experience is bound to provide riders with a pulse-pounding encounter that can only be found at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay," said Neal Thurman, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

MORE THEME PARK NEWS; Some riders report issues fitting into TRON Lightcycle Run vehicles at Disney World

Learn more about the new Serengeti Flyer ride by visiting the Busch Gardens website.