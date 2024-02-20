Bus carrying Florida students home from SeaWorld Orlando field trip catches fire, officials say

article

A charter bus carrying Florida middle school students on their way back from a field trip to SeaWorld Orlando caught on fire on Florida's Turnpike over the weekend, officials said.

There were 47 Seminole Middle School students, four adult chaperones – including a school resource officer and assistant principal – and a charter bus driver on board the bus ahead of the fire, a spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools said in a statement to FOX 35. No one was hurt.

The fire was first reported at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The charter bus was pulled over at the time of the fire near the rest stop, a spokesperson for the school district said.

"All students, chaperones and the bus driver safely evacuated prior to the fire starting," the statement continued.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo: St. Lucie County Fire District

At the time, lanes were shut down as fire officials responded just north of the Port St. Lucie Service Plaza. The St. Lucie County Fire District was able to successfully extinguish the fire on the bus.

Everyone on board was escorted to the rest stop to wait for a replacement bus.

"All students were safe during this time and the school’s principal remained in communication with the students’ parents and guardians regarding this situation," the district said. "Once the replacement charter bus arrived, the students and chaperones returned safely to the school. We are proud of the quick responses to this situation by all those involved, as the safety of students and staff is always our priority."

FHP said why the school bus became fully engulfed is unknown.