Brush fire leads to road closures in Daytona Beach: Sheriff's Office

By FOX 35 News Staff
Updated  May 9, 2024 8:58pm EDT
Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Commuters in the Port Orange and Daytona Beach areas are advised of traffic disruptions due to a brush fire. 

Northbound Williamson Blvd. is shut down at Madeline Ave., while southbound lanes are closed at Beville Rd. The closures stem from ongoing fire conditions in the vicinity and limited visibility. [GMap]

Emergency crews are attempting to control the fire, which, according to the Florida Forest Service, was 20% contained as of 8:42 p.m.

Due to road closures, motorists are urged to find alternative routes.