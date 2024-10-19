Broken elevators strand elderly residents at Merritt Island apartment complex: Fire officials
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - More than twenty elderly residents had to be carried back up to their apartment unit after an elevator malfunction, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
Officials said it happened Friday night at an apartment complex in Merritt Island.
Crews eventually arrived and carried all the residents back up to their apartments which were mostly on higher floors, according to officials.
(Photo Credit: Brevard County Fire Rescue)
There were no injuries reported in the rescue.