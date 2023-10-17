Florida man violently stabbed on dance floor during disagreement over a woman, deputies say

Deputies are searching for a man accused of stabbing another man multiple times during a disagreement over a woman, according to the Okaloosa Sheriff's Office.

The stabbing happened while on the dance floor of the Bric a Brac restaurant in Destin around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect, described only as a Hispanic man, left before deputies arrived.

(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

The victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 850-651-7400.