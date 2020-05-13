Brevard Zoo reopening May 23

article

The Brevard Zoo announced they will reopen on May 23, after closing to the public during the pandemic.

“Our Zoo holds a special place in the hearts of Brevard County residents,” said Keith Winsten, the Zoo’s executive director. “We recognize how stressful this situation has been for our community and the world at large, and we look forward to once again providing a safe outdoor experience for the whole family.”

Staff and visitors should be aware of some new safety measures that will be in place.

All guests, including members, will be required to reserve timed-entry tickets online prior to arrival to limit the number of entrants per hour. Guests seven years of age and older must have a mask or face covering to enter the Zoo.

Certain areas and experiences, including Paws On and some animal feedings, will be closed or unavailable. In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, guests are required to maintain a 6-foot distance from other parties and follow a one-way path throughout most of the Zoo.

Hours of operation are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; last admission is at 3 p.m. for nonmembers and 3:30 p.m. for members.