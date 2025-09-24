Brevard teacher's request for early release from probation after disorderly conduct conviction delayed

The Brief Karly Anderson remains on probation for disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer. A $500 donation requirement was struck down because it was unrelated to her conviction. She is appealing the case while a former principal involved in the same party faces separate felony charges.



A former Brevard County teacher trying to get off probation was denied early release Wednesday after being convicted of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer in May, court records show. Brevard County Judge Benjamin Goragozlo chose to postpone a decision in the case.

What we know:

Former Roosevelt Elementary School teacher Karly Anderson had requested early termination of her probation Wednesday following a May conviction for disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer in Cocoa Beach.

Body camera footage showed Anderson behaving belligerently toward a police officer during the incident. She is serving a one-year probation term that includes a ban on alcohol and drugs,100 hours of community service, and a $500 donation to a children’s nonprofit.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long the appeal process will take or whether Anderson will ultimately be granted early release from probation. Additionally, the outcome for the former Roosevelt Elementary School principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, who faces separate felony child neglect charges in connection with the same house party, remains pending.

The backstory:

The probation stems from an incident at a house party where Anderson allegedly acted disorderly while intoxicated. The case drew local attention due to the involvement of school staff and the use of body camera evidence to document the encounter with law enforcement.

What they're saying:

Anderson’s attorney, Matthew Metz, argued she had served enough time and should be released early.

"There’s really no reason for her to be on probation," Metz said.

Brevard County Judge Benjamin Goragozlo disagreed.

"I don't feel comfortable making any assumption at present."

