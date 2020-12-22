Brevard students could get more in-depth lessons about 2 civil rights activists

At the Harry and Harriette Moore Cultural Center and Museum, the president says he’d like to see more students going to the museum for field trips and learning all about two local civil rights activists.

"Do a tour, go through the museum, see a video, tour the house that the Moore's lived in, that’s all free."

At the Harry and Harriette Moore Cultural Center and Museum, board president William Gary says it’s dedicated to telling the whole story about the two civil rights activists from Mims.

But, he’s disappointed when it comes to schools.

"If you pick up a Florida history book now, you may find a paragraph or two about Harry and Harriette Moore, yet Harry and Harriette Moore are on display at the Smithsonian of African American History."

Willam says students in Brevard County should know more about the Moore's and the changes they made locally.

"The law enforcement and criminal justice in the State of Florida was unacceptable and Harry and Harriotte Moore set out on a course to change these things."

President of the Brevard Federation of Teachers Anthony Colucci said, "The Moore’s made tremendous contributions to the Civil Rights movement. They helped register over 100,000 African Americans to vote. They fought to equalize teacher pay in Brevard County and the state of Florida."

That’s why the teacher’s union is willing to help change the curriculm.

"We are super excited about the potential of having a mandatory 4th grade field trip and the Moore’s contributions added to the curriculum in Brevard County Public schools."

He says students between 7th to 12th grades could see changes in their history lesson next year.

William said, "We’re hoping they will reinstate them as teachers and forever be part of the history of the Brevard School System."

While the teacher’s union supports the change in curriculm, there is some pushback when it comes to reinstating the Moore's as teachers.

Anthony said, "The district attorney decided that was not the way to go because he feels that is a formal admission of guilt that the school board fired the Moore's and they could be on the hook to the Moore's family for back-pay, benefits, retirement."

William says it’s mandated by state law to include African American history. If approved, it could go into effect the next school year.

"Very gratified that there are people who recognize that this part of history in Brevard County and the State of Florida needs to be better told."

The proposal will go in front of the school board in February.