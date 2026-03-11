Ocoee teen recovers, family seeks answers after caught-on-camera hit-and-run

The Brief Thirteen-year-old Ryan Reyes was severely injured after being run over by a white pickup truck while riding his skateboard at the intersection of Peters and 12th Avenue in Ocoee. Surveillance video captured the moment the driver stopped, got out, observed the teen on the ground, and then got back into the vehicle and left. Ocoee police identified and arrested 49-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez-Vasquez, who was released on a $5,000 bond; the Reyes family is frustrated and seeking stiffer consequences as Ryan faces a long recovery.



A Central Florida family is demanding accountability and processing a new reality after their 13-year-old son, Ryan Reyes, was seriously injured in a caught-on-camera hit-and-run collision.

The incident occurred while Ryan was doing what many teenage boys do: riding his skateboard.

The backstory:

Ryan was navigating the intersection of Peters Avenue and 12th Avenue when a white pickup truck ran over him, using both the front and back tires.

Surveillance footage from a neighbor’s security camera captured the traumatic event. In the moments before the collision.

What happened next has stunned the Ocoee community.

The driver of the white truck stopped, exited her vehicle, and walked around to the side where Ryan was lying on the pavement. The video shows her looking down at the injured teen, then turning around, getting back in her truck, and driving away.

Ryan’s family shared that the teen suffered significant injuries including a brain clot, a fractured hip, and a broken collarbone.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Ryan Reyes, 13, was severely injured after being run over by a white pickup truck while riding his skateboard at the intersection of Peters and 12th Avenue in Ocoee. [Credit: Reyes family]

Following an investigation, Ocoee Police identified the driver as 49-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez-Vasquez.

Elizabeth Gonzalez-Vasquez

She was arrested and charged with hit-and-run involving serious bodily injury.

What they're saying:

Ryan Reyes’ mother said she feared the worst after witnessing the crash that left her son seriously injured.

"The first thing I thought was they killed my son. The impact was so bad. I heard his bones crack," said Arlett Locano.

Locano said she tried to get help from the driver after the crash but claims the woman did not respond.

"I screamed at the lady to help, but she didn’t do anything," Locano said. "She got out of her truck, saw my son, and left."

Locano said she was shocked by the driver’s reaction.

"I don’t understand how the lady could be so cold and not have a heart," she said. "She knew what she did and did not listen to me."

Reyes remains hospitalized with serious injuries, according to his mother.

Ryan Reyes

"He is not doing well," Locano said. "His collarbones and hips are cracked and he is not able to do anything by himself."

What's next:

Ryan faces a long and challenging road to recovery. The extensive nature of his physical injuries means he is currently unable to attend school. His family has begun the process of transitioning him to homeschooling as he heals.

To help manage the mounting medical bills associated with his care, the community has rallied to support the teen, and a GoFundMe page has been set up for those who wish to contribute to Ryan’s medical expenses.

