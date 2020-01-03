Brevard Humane Society caring for emaciated, injured dog

article

The Brevard Humane Society is caring for an emaciated dog that was found laying on the side of the road.

In a Facebook post, the Brevard Humane Society wrote about Daisy, who they say was brought to the facility on Cox Road in Cocoa by a good Samaritan.

Officials say in the post that Daisy has been starved and has severe lacerations on her front legs, one of which is to the bone.

They said, "She could not stand as she was so weak, it is just heartbreaking and she cannot tell us who did this to her. She is so sweet and now fighting for her life."

(Brevard Humane Society)

Officials say Daisy's injuries and body condition are in a "critical state."

Daisy's caretakers are asking for donations to help in her recovery.