Brevard families pushing to attend new middle school as districts deal with overcrowding

Some families are worried their kids may not make the cut for a new middle school under construction as districts grapple with capacity concerns and rapid growth.

The Brevard school board is looking into zoning changes and larger zoning boundaries are a concern with how fast central Florida is growing.

Parents in Viera East want to call the new middle school home, voicing concerns about increased transportation times and splitting up their already-established communities. The board is listening, but the issue’s complicated.

"We may have to send them on buses that are going to have to go all the way around town, through the traffic, so not only are our kids going to be on buses for a significant amount of time in the morning, but it’s just a disruption," said Renee Salamone.

She lives in Viera East but is in part of the zoning that could be voted out. She says she moved to Viera with the intention they’d be part of the school.

Some families are guaranteed a spot based on the proposed plans. Others are up for debate.

"I want the whole community of Viera to be able to use this new middle school instead of splitting Viera up into different middle schools," added Anna Evans who also wants her kids to be included in the new school.



FOX 35 brought their concerns to a school board member who says they’re listening and hearing similar concerns from numerous families across the district.

"We’ve heard from the community. They’ve been overwhelmingly in support of adding those three areas," said Katye Campbell who represents District 5.

If the board does add the areas, it’s a win for these moms for now. The school will open at around 92% capacity in 2024.

With how fast central Florida is growing, schools are reaching capacity. That’s a concern local school board members have to weigh when making decisions like this.

"I feel like we’re going to be in this position again very quickly, and I don’t want to have to re-draw the line and say to certain communities -- okay, we are going to put you in this new school and then two years later say, sorry that didn’t work out," Campbell added. "We have too many people going, so we’re going to pull you back out."

That issue is already happening in Marion County.

"He’s gone to that school since the beginning, since kindergarten. He only has one more year to go – then, he’d be going to middle school," said Amy Land. Her son’s school was recently re-zoned.

Land’s 4th grader will have to attend a new school next year. Some schools in the district are overcrowded, so some kids are being sent to other schools.

"They need to build more schools," she added.

Schools are in short supply with more families moving in who want their kids at the newest schools.

"A new school is new technology, new smartboards. It’s fun. It’s exciting, and we live in an area where all of my neighbors were brought here by tech companies. We work for tech companies," Salamone concluded.

The Brevard school board still wants to hear from the public about zoning plans. The final vote is set for May 30, and Campbell says she thinks the board will vote to include these additional areas.

