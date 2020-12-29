Brevard County to begin scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccines

article

The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County announced on Tuesday that they will soon offer free, appointment-free COVID-19 vaccinations.

They said that they will begin distributing the Moderna vaccine on Monday, January 4th. Those who are 65 and older and healthcare workers who provide direct patient care but who are not associated with a hospital system can make an appointment to receive one.

Call 321-454-7141 to schedule a vaccination appointment. You can call to register now but appointments will not begin until Monday.

The vaccinations will reportedly be distributed via a drive-thru vaccination clinic at 2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way in Viera between 1:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. A driver's license or healthcare badge is required.

After the vaccination, the health department said that you will park nearby for 15 minutes to be monitored for adverse reactions. Following this, you will receive a date for your second dose of the vaccine -- one month apart.

