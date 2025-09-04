Brevard County seeks to modernize flood warning system with real-time alerts

The Brief Brevard County is pursuing a $900,000 grant to modernize its flood warning system with real-time storm modeling. Officials say the upgrades could give residents more time to prepare for rising water and protect property. The county expects to know by year’s end whether the state will help fund the project.



Brevard County officials are working to upgrade the area’s outdated flood warning system, aiming to provide residents with real-time alerts that could give them hours of extra preparation before waters rise.

Information is ‘critical,’ officials say

What we know:

Brevard County is seeking to overhaul its outdated flood warning system, which currently relies on FEMA maps.

The proposed upgrade would use real-time forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, with models refreshed every few hours during storms. The system would send emergency alerts to residents about changing flood risks in specific neighborhoods.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Brevard County will secure the $900,000 Resilient Florida grant it applied for this week. County engineers said they should know by the end of the year if the state will help fund the upgrades.

The backstory:

Flooding has been a recurring issue in Brevard County, where the St. Johns River, the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River Lagoon all contribute to risk. In past storms, residents have seen vehicles stranded in Palm Bay and apartments inundated in Mims.

What they're saying:

County officials say the new system could give residents critical extra time to move cars, protect property and evacuate.

"Letting them know what’s coming and what to expect is critical," said Bach McClure of the county’s stormwater program. "Take the NOAA forecast for hurricanes and tropical storms, things coming in, and take that forecast and model what’s going to happen… the forecast has changed — now it looks like this road is going to go a foot underwater."

Residents said early alerts would help families avoid sudden damage.

"I’d rather have the knowledge that it’s possible that it’s coming than wake up and step into a swamp into my yard in my house," said Carleton Bailie, a resident of Canaveral Groves.

