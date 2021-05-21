Brevard County schools to make masks voluntary after this school year ends

article

During a meeting on Friday, Brevard County board members voted in favor of making masks voluntary after the end of this school year.

"This will include any school activities after June 3, 2021," officials announced.

Board members will continue to follow the current recommendations of both the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics to keep masking policies in place for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year which ends on June 3, 2021.

Graduation ceremonies will also follow current masking policies as they are part of the current school year.

Safety protocols including enhanced cleaning measures and other risk mitigation strategies with continue in the county.

"Since March 2020 the School Board and Superintendent have followed science to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Today, the board again followed the science in making their decision," said Russell Bruhn, Chief Strategic Communications Officer for Brevard Public Schools. "The board, Dr. Mullins and school leaders will continue to work tirelessly to keep our learning environment safe for everyone who enters our schools."

Brevard Virtual School is enrolling now through July 16, 2021.