Brevard County schools to hold emergency meeting on mask policy

An emergency meeting has been scheduled to discuss Brevard County Public Schools face mask policy, the school board announced on Saturday.

The meeting will take place Monday, August 30th, at 10:00 a.m. at 2700 Judge Fran Jamieson Way in Viera.

The public will be allowed into the board meeting room beginning at 9:15 a.m.

Audience members will be able to sign up to speak during public comment. Masks are currently optional at Brevard County schools.

The meeting comes following a Florida judge's decision to overturn Gov. Ron DeSantis' mask mandate ban.

