Brevard County residents frustrated over influx of Airbnb's, short-term rentals taking over community

Some homeowners are worried Airbnb’s and short-term vacation rentals are taking over the community.

City leaders in Indian Harbour beach (IHB) are starting a new program to crack down on out-of-control properties, but state law makes regulating the surge in demand a challenge.

In an IHB neighborhood, some homes have yard signs with a simple message: No Airbnb in IHB.



"We’re just trying to figure out what can we do to protect our homes and protect our children," said Leigh McElroy who calls IHB home and is worried about the future of the small, close-knit town.

She isn’t alone.

"They’re constantly out back partying. we’ve had domestic disputes going on till 5 a.m.," said Adam Dyer who also lives in IHB. The father of four says out of six homes right by him, three are short-term rentals.

Both these homeowners say their streets are lined with short-term rentals and cars spilling into the street, blocking sidewalks. On the weekends and holidays, partying is constant.

MORE BREVARD NEWS HERE:

"They’re just come and go – here one night, gone the next repeatedly," Dyer added.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Indian Harbour Beach voted to implement a new surveillance program to track rentals. The city can’t stop more from coming. but they want to know where the homes are and make sure they're operating up to code.

The new artificial intelligence system costs around $30,000 per year and also comes with a 24/7 hotline neighbors can call with concerns at properties.

"If you live in a nice quiet neighborhood, then all of a sudden, on one side or both sides of you is a different person three or four nights a week, your neighborhood has changed overnight," said John Coffey who’s the City Manager for IHB.

He’d like to see common sense legislation passed to help cities mitigate these issues but is hoping this new program will offer some relief for taxpayers.

The city estimates there are more than 200 vacation properties in the 2.5 square mile city right now.

"Out of every 10 houses, three to four homes are now Airbnb’s," McElroy added.

Because of the uncertainty of not knowing who is staying in nearby homes, the Dyer family doesn’t let their children go past a nearby stop sign when playing outside. They say it’s disappointing because the close-knit element of the city was what encouraged them to settle down there.

"We need to bring that community feel back because I think it’s something that’s worth fighting for," he concluded.

These homeowners would like to see density restrictions to limit how many single-family homes in a neighborhood could be rented out. That would require changing state law, so they’re asking local legislators to get involved in the issue.