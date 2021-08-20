Brevard County middle school closing for 2 days due to 'expanded cases of COVID-19'

article

A Brevard County middle school will be closed for two days next week due to "expanded cases of COVID-19 and to prevent further spread of the virus," a spokesman for the school district said.

The Brevard Department of Health and the Superintendent of Brevard Public Schools made the decision to shut down Madison Middle School to students on Monday, August 23, and Tuesday, August 24. The closure will take place immediately, according to Russell Bruhn.

All students will continue to receive synchronous instruction via a digital method. Families are being notified of the closure and should NOT have their child attend school on Monday.

The district will work with families who need devices and/or hotspots for stay-at-home online learning.

The district will be providing continuity of feeding for students with meal packets consisting of two breakfasts and two lunches per student. Meals, devices, and hotspots can be picked up at the school on Monday, August 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Bruhn said that during the closure, a custodial team with support from the Office of Environmental Health and Safety will be conducting a deep cleaning and disinfecting of the school.

BPS has worked with the Brevard DOH to establish COVID-19 testing for Madison Middle School students, their siblings, and school staff. Testing will take place Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents will need to accompany minors to get the test.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.